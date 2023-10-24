Samuel Amofa praises coach Michael Osei for performance against Lions

Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei

Bibiani Goldstars defender Samuel Amofa has applauded the role played by his coach Michael Osei following his top display against Heart of Lions.

Amofa was adjudged with the man of the match award after exhibiting his defensive qualities as his side shared the spoils with Lions in the week six of the Ghana Premier League.



Goldstars were held to a 2-2 draw at the Duns Park on Monday afternoon.



After the game, the defender, who sees Michael Osei as his father heaped praise on him for his guidance following man of the match performance against Lions.

“First of all, I will thank God for this great performance. Secondly, it’s the coach because if you have a father and not just a coach who directs you personally on how to move and how to do things, I think you become a better version of yourself” he said.



Goldstars opened the scoring through Alex Aso before the half time break. Midfielder Appiah McCarthy doubled the Advantage for the host in the 54th minute.



But Lions staged a comeback to secure a crucial point at away. Mustapha Yakubu halved the deficit for the visitors a few minutes later and skipper, Ebenezer Abban netted on 72 minutes to restore parity for Lions and also record their 5th drawn game of the campaign.