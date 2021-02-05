Samuel Armah returns to Inter Allies after loan spell in Albania

Inter Allies FC has announced the return of striker Samuel Armah to the club after ending his loan spell with KF Skënderbeu in Albania.
The 20-year-old striker has already resumed training with Inter Allies, the club said.
He will be available for selection after he is registered when the second transfer window opens later in the month.
Allies, who are having a difficult time this season as they lie bottom of the table, are happy with the return of Armah.
He was one of the club's best players in the truncated season, finishing as the club’s second-highest goal contributor after Victorien Adebayor – six goals and three assists from twelve games in 2020.
Armah, who can play across all the front lines and can also do quite well in midfield, featured seven matches (182) minutes and scored once while on loan in Albania.
Samuel Armah returns to Allies after loan spell:????????— Inter Allies FC (@InterAlliesFC) February 5, 2021
???? https://t.co/dsLZfxN9uF
?????????? #iafc #ElevenIsToOne pic.twitter.com/0DDbReY0nT
- Ghanaian clubs should set up stewards to help in coronavirus fight at match venues - GFA
- Medeama SC to appear before GFA Disciplinary Committee for breaching coronavirus protocols
- Asante Kotoko-Hearts of Oak GPL Valentine's Day clash postponed
- Karela United stay top of the Ghana Premier League despite draw with Legon Cities
- WAFA needs to be consistent to win the league - Samuel Tetteh
- Read all related articles