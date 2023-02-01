Samuel Asante: Meet the Ghanaian making waves in NFL

Los Angels Chargers cornerback, Samuel Asante

Los Angels Chargers cornerback, Samuel Asante is making name for himself in the National Football League(NFL).

Asante during the Chargers' playoff defeat to Jacksonville Jaguars became the first player in NFL history to record three interceptions in the first half of a playoff game.



He currently holds the record for four career interceptions in 29 career regular-season games.



The Ghanaian American-born is having his second year at the Chargers after he got drafted in 2021, signing a $7 million deal.



Samuel Asante Jr was born and bred in Florida, USA with Ghanaian roots.



Asante Jr is the father of former NFL player Samuel Asante Sr. His father was also a cornerback and played for New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Atlanta Falcons.

Asante senior holds the record for the sixth most career post-season interceptions whose in League history with seven.



They are now the first father-son duo in NFL history to each have multiple interception games in the playoffs.



Asante Sr was born in Accra, Ghana grew up in Florida, USA. He started his football career during his high school day at Boyd H. Anderson High School and continued at UCF Knights football at the University of Central Florida.



He graduated with a school record of 38 passes deflected, beating the previous record of 34 deflections.



Asante Snr was highly rated and got drafted by New England Patriots in 2003. He was the 120th pick in round 4 of the draft.

He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, played four-time in the Pro Bowl, and has many individual awards.



His son, Asante Jr would be hoping to emulate his father's bright career.



