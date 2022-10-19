Samuel Boadu apologises for entering inner perimeter on Sunday

Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu has apologized to Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo and the entire team for entering the inner perimeter in Hearts game against ASR Bamako.

The former Hearts of Oak gaffer was seen in the inner perimeter as the Phobians prepared to take on Bamako in the Caf Confederations Cup game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He came under fire from retired players and sports pundits who called his action unprofessional.



Samuel Boadu was fired by Hearts of Oak last month due to the club's poor start to the season after failing to win any of three league games.

Accra Hearts of Oak beat ASR Bamako 1-0 on Sunday thanks to Caleb Amankwah's late goal. The goal was not enough to push the Phobians to the next round.



The MTN FA Cup holders conceded 3 goals away and needed four goals to progress.