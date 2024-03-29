Samuel Boadu eyes Black Stars coaching job

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has expressed his readiness to take on the Black Stars job in the future, citing his extensive experience over the past few years as a key factor in his preparedness for the role.

At 38, Boadu has established himself as one of the top local coaches in Ghana, having successfully managed Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak.



His standout achievement came in the 2020/21 season when he led Hearts of Oak to a remarkable treble, clinching the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, and Super Cup titles.



Boadu continued his winning streak by securing another league cup and the President's Cup, bringing his total trophy count with Hearts of Oak to five.

Currently serving as the head coach of Berekum Chelsea after a stint as the assistant coach of the Black Satellites, Boadu expressed his eagerness for the Black Stars role in an interview on Akoma FM in Kumasi.



"I think I want to manage the senior national team the Black Stars just like any other coach. But I also believe that will depend on how well I perform with my club."



The Black Stars are presently under the management of Otto Addo, who recently took over from Chris Hughton.