Samuel Boadu has 62.5 percent win rate as Hearts coach

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu’s reign as Hearts of Oak coach is producing the numbers for him as he has a better win rate than all other coaches who have handled the Phobians in the course of the season.

Boadu, who took charge of the club in the first week of March, is responsible for five wins in the club’s last 8 games.



The former Medeama trainer was in the dugout for the first time on March 7 when he oversaw the 4-0 hammering of WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium and topped it up with a 2-0 win over Aduana Stars.



In total Hearts have won 11 out of their 24 games this season – Boadu alone has won 5 while Odoom, Papic and Nii Noi have shared the rest of the wins among themselves.



Papic was appointed on the first of December as a replacement for Edward Odoom who began the season but failed to win a game. During the reign of the Serbian he took charge of 6 games and won 3, drew 2 and lost 1. Odoom oversaw the painful loss to Inter Allies and the home draw with AshantiGold at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Following the exit of Papic on February 16, U15 coach Samuel Nii Noi was named in an interim head coach and the inexperienced coach managed only 3 wins out of 8 pecking him at a win rate of 37.5 percent equal to that of the total of all the coaches.

Boadu’s numbers since his appointment



Hearts 4-0 WAFA – W



Hearts 2-0 Aduana Stars – W



AshantiGold 1-0 Hearts – L



Hearts 1-0 Inter Allies – W

Karela Utd 1-1 Hearts – D



Dreams 2-0 Hearts – L



Hearts 2-0 King Faisal – W



Bechem Utd 0-1 Hearts – W