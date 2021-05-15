Samuel Boadu is Hearts of Oak's best ever coach - Kotoko’s Nana Kwame

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Former management member of Asante Kotoko football club, Nana Kwame Dankwah has made a staggering revelation that the current coach of Accra Hearts Of Oak, Samuel Boadu, is the best coach ever to be hired by the club.

Samuel Boadu, the former Medeama SC gaffer replaced Serbian trainer Kosta Papic who left the Hearts team after three months in charge. He signed a three and a half year deal with the Phobians.



Ever Since he took charge as coach of Hearts, he is responsible for five wins of the clubs 8 matches. Out of the 8 matches, he has won five, lost two and drawn one.



He lost against Dreams FC and Ashgold FC, drew with Karela FC and won against Inter Allies FC, King Faisal, Bechem United and Aduana Stars.

Reacting to the performance of the coach as a panellist on Hot Focal Sports show -hosted by Stonchist D’Blakk Soulja on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Nana Kwame Dankwah revealed that Samuel Badu is the best coach to ever coach Accra Hearts Of Oak:



“Samuel Boadu’s performance is exceptional…the kind of performance he is putting up for Hearts of oak has never happened in the history of the club…he must remain as the coach of Hearts for 26 years”. Nana Kwame Dankwah, who is also the head of sports at Hot 93.9FM told Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja.