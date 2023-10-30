Samuel Boadu mute over possible return to Hearts of Oak

Coach Samuel Boadu

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has chosen not to comment on whether he would consider returning to the club should the opportunity arise.

Boadu, who is currently the coach of the national under-20 side, has become a topic of discussion among some fans who hope for his return to the club.



However, when questioned by Graphic Sports about the possibility of returning to his former position, the coach stated that he was not ready to discuss the matter.



Recent reports revealed that a group of the club's supporters had advocated for Boadu to replace Dutchman Martinus Koopman due to what they considered disappointing results.



Hearts of Oak currently sit in 16th place on the league table with five points after five matches, leading many fans to believe the coach's performance fell below expectations.



Boadu, who previously coached the club during the 2021/22 season, securing the Premier League and the FA Cup, was relieved of his duties last season following a poor start to their campaign.

While some fans believe Boadu's return is necessary, he presently works with Kumasi Cornerstones. When questioned about a potential return, Boadu simply responded, "I am sorry, I don't want to talk about this."



