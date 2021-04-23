0
Samuel Boadu named new Black Satellites assistant coach

Fri, 23 Apr 2021 Source: 3 News

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association have appointed Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu as the deputy coach of the Ghana U-20 National Team.

The appointment forms part of a reshuffle by the EXCO at the various national teams.

Boadu comes in to replace Augustine Evans Addotey who was the assistant coach.

Samuel Boadu until this appointment was the head coach of the national U-15 team.

Karim Zito was retained as the head coach after ending Ghana’s long wait for an U-20 AFCON trophy this year in Mauritania.

The full list include:

Abdul Karim Zito – Head Coach

Samuel Boadu – Assistant Coach

Salifu Fatawu – Assistant Coach

Jerry Asare – Goal Keepers Trainer

Roy Ricky Romeo – Masseur

Opare Anim – Team Doctor

Gilbert Yankson – Physiotherapist

Emmanuel Tagoe – Welfare Officer

Charles Quartey – Equipment Officer

