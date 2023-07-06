5
Menu
Sports

Samuel Boadu names Black Satellites squad for WAFU B U-20 boys tournament

Samuel Boadu In White Medeama Black Satellite head coach, Samuel Boadu

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Satellite head coach, Samuel Boadu, has named his squad for the upcoming 2023 WAFU Zone B boys tournament in Ivory Coast.

The former Hearts of Oak manager named a 20-man squad for the tournament scheduled for July 7 to July 20, 2023.

Notable names in Boadu's list include Bechem United duo Aaron Essel and Clinton Doudou and Asante Kotoko's Shadrack Addo.

The Ghanaian contingent have already landed in Ivory Coast as they look forward to replicating the U-20 female team's performance by clinching the trophy.

Ghana are paired with host Cote D’Ivoire, Niger, and Burkina Faso in Group A while Togo squares off with Benin in Group B.

The Black Satellites will face Niger in their opening group game on July 7, 2023.

Checkout the squad list below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Report men who force you to have oral sex - Ursula to women
The moment Bagbin asked a big question that silenced all MPs
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey