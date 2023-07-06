Samuel Boadu names Black Satellites squad for WAFU B U-20 boys tournament

Black Satellite head coach, Samuel Boadu

Black Satellite head coach, Samuel Boadu, has named his squad for the upcoming 2023 WAFU Zone B boys tournament in Ivory Coast.

The former Hearts of Oak manager named a 20-man squad for the tournament scheduled for July 7 to July 20, 2023.



Notable names in Boadu's list include Bechem United duo Aaron Essel and Clinton Doudou and Asante Kotoko's Shadrack Addo.



The Ghanaian contingent have already landed in Ivory Coast as they look forward to replicating the U-20 female team's performance by clinching the trophy.



Ghana are paired with host Cote D’Ivoire, Niger, and Burkina Faso in Group A while Togo squares off with Benin in Group B.

The Black Satellites will face Niger in their opening group game on July 7, 2023.



Checkout the squad list below







