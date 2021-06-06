Samuel Boadu names Hearts of Oak squad for Great Olympics encounter

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has named his squad for their Mantse Derby game against Great Olympics.

The Phobians will be hosted by their city rivals in the matchday 28 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak are on a resurgence after recording five wins without conceding a goal and will be hoping to continue their impressive run against their rivals.



Second choice goalkeeper Richmond Ayi is absent from the club's squad as he joins the Black Meteors for a series of international friendly games.



Obeng Junior is fit as he shook off a minor knock in the 3-0 FA Cup win over Liberty Professionals in midweek.



There are no further injury concerns for Samuel Boadu as Frederick Ansah is available for selection on Sunday

Hearts of Oak look poised to revenge Olympics’ 2-0 win in the first round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT.



Below is the Hearts of Oak squad for Great Olympics clash:



GOALKEEPERS: Ben Mensah & Richard Attah.



DEFENDERS: Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo, Fatawu Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka

William Denkyi, James Serwornu, Nuru Sulley, Larry Sumaila & Caleb Amankwah.



MIDFIELDERS: Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Abdul Manaf Gumah, Emmanuel Nettey, Salifu Ibrahim, Michelle Sarpong, Eric Dizan & Dominic Eshun.



STRIKERS: Patrick Razak, Abednego Tetteh, Victor Aidoo, Isaac Mensah, Kojo Obeng Junior & Daniel Afriyie.