Samuel Boadu plays down Hearts of Oak’s title charge

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has played down talks of leading his side to the Ghana Premier League title this season.

The Phobians put in a case as a genuine title contender after recording a crucial slim margin home win against Inter Allies on Sunday.



The result sends Hearts of Oak to 4th on the table on 33 points.



They now trail league leaders Asante Kotoko by 2 points and are well on course to challenging for what will be a first league crown in over a decade.



Speaking via the pitch side in the aftermath of his side’s win against Inter Allies, Samuel Boadu played down talks of a title chase insisting that he was going to take games as and when it comes.

He said “As l said earlier, we are taking it to match after match, we are done with this match and our attention is now on the karela match. We are going back to the drawing board to start work.”



