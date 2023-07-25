Samuel Boadu trains Cornerstone players despite denying coaching role

Coach Samuel Boadu

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu was spotted training with Cornerstone players despite denying any agreement with the club.

Samuel Boadu refuted claims that he had reached an understanding with the team, stating that he had not even held discussions with anyone from Cornerstone and had not made a decision about joining them.



He pointed out the geographical challenge, as he currently resides in Accra while Cornerstone is based in Kumasi.



He stated, “I haven’t signed for Cornerstone, and I haven’t even held conversations with anyone in the team. I haven’t even made up my mind on joining them. How can I live in Accra and manage in Kumasi?”



However, to the surprise of many, Boadu was seen at the club's training ground in Kumasi on Tuesday morning, leading a session with the Cornerstone players.

The club went on to share images of him in action, indicating that there was indeed an agreement in place.





The publication was clear he's a stop-gap not a permanent contract and he will leave anytime he gets his offer but since he's at home, he agreed to work with the club which he agreed with the Club President and made his first training

The word Stop-gap means temporary or interim https://t.co/Iq4km863g7 pic.twitter.com/zklasOyQp6 — Kumasi Cornerstone Football Club (@KCornerstoneFC) July 25, 2023

JNA/KPE