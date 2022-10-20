1
Samuel Boadu was sacked by Togbe Afede not management - Sowah Odotei

Board Chairman Of Ghanaian Giants Hearts Of Oak Togbe Afede XIV Club owner Togbe Afede (right) with former coach Samuel Boadu

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah has reiterated that the majority shareholder of the club, Togbe Afede XIV sacked coach Samuel Boadu and not management.

The former Medeama SC boss was shown the exit following their 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko in the matchday three games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The leadership named David Ocloo as the new assistant coach and also the interim boss ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup qualifiers game against ASR Bamako.

However, the reigning FA Cup champions lost to the Malians 3-1 on aggregate and fans expressed their agitation after the match, blaming Odotei and Alahi Akanbi for the elimination.

But Odotei has explained bankroller and majority shareholder of the club, Togbe Afede XIV made the decision to fire Boadu.

“There are fans who believed he should stay and some eagerly waited for a sack,” Odotei told Asempa FM.

“But Boadu was sacked based on results and last season’s report and that was the decision of the Executive Chairman.

“He had spoken to Frank Nelson, Thomas Esso, Akanbi, and Nyaho Tamakloe even before me and the decision from him was to part ways with Boadu," he added.

Hearts of Oak now turn their attention to the Ghana Premier League where they sit 13th on the league log with just two points after three games.

Source: footballghana.com
