Samuel Eto'o in match fixing scandal as leaked audio 'exposes' him

Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation

Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation has been implicated in a match-fixing plot after a leaked audio captured him allegedly plotting to rig a game in favor of a certain club.

The audio which has been widely circulated on Cameroonian social media, captures the three-time African Footballer of the Year seeking to tilt the flow of the qualification battle in the favor of Victoria United.



In the conversation which was reportedly done in January 2023, Eto'o spoke with the president of Victoria United, a team that recently secured promotion from Cameroon's second division.



Eto’o in the conversation was heard saying "Opopo must go up to the first division. That is our goal. It's our Federation.



"Stay calm, we will grant you the three points and we suspend the referee. But let me at least go back to Cameroon. He arrived on the 3rd (January) at night. So we'll see you in the office on the 4th. . . .

According to a report by a Cameroonian football news outlet “Victoria United won the second level of Cameroon in April, earning promotion. And that is the second promotion in three years, as in 2020, when Eto'o was in charge, they went from third to second”.



Following the emergence of the audio on social media, football fans have condemned Samuel Eto’o.



Calls have heightened for his resignation with attacks directed his way owing to what many described as an attempt to influence the outcome of football.



