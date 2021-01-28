Samuel Eto’o inspired me – Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe has named former Cameroonian international Samuel Eto’o as his role model.

Eric Bekoe became the fans' favourite player during his stint with the Porcupine Warriors in 2008 and according to him, he drew inspiration from the former Barcelona and Inter Milan star before getting to the top.



He indicated that he wanted to be like Eto’o due to his style of play.



“During my days I watched videos of Samuel Eto’o because my style of play was like him so I needed to learn something from him.”

“I was never flagged offside because I learn a lot from Eto’o. I was at the right place at the right time and these are things I learned from him,” he said.



Eric Bekoe scored 42 goals in 48 official matches for Asante Kotoko.