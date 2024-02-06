Samuel Eto’o’s resignation letter rejected by Cameroon FA Executive Committee

Samuel Eto'o is the current president of the Cameroon Football Federation

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o presented his resignation to the Cameroon FA Executive Committee in a meeting on Monday and asked them to do the same.

They dismissed his request and instead said they believed in him to continue as president.



This was after the Indomitable Lions exited the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the round of 16 following a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in the round of 16.



Eto’o has been under pressure since becoming Cameroon FA President, with several controversies surfacing during his presidency.



Read the full statement from the Cameroon FA Executive Committee below:

A meeting of the Executive Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation was held this Monday, February 5th, at the Hilton Hotel in Yaoundé. The agenda focused on assessing the performance of the men's national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.



At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Mr. Eto'o Fils Samuel, tendered his resignation to the members of the executive body, urging them to do the same with a clear conscience.



Following discussions and subsequent deliberation, the members of the Executive Committee decided to continue their current mandates.



Unanimously, they rejected the resignation of the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, expressing renewed confidence in him to carry on the work of rebuilding and developing Cameroonian football from the grassroots to the top, as outlined in his acclaimed project during the elective General Assembly on December 11, 2021.