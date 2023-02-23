0
Menu
Sports

Samuel Inkoom and wife mourn with Christian Atsu's family

Samuel Inkoom And Wife Mourn With Christian Atsu's Family Samuel Inkoom and his wife Omega console Christiana Atsupie Twasam

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom has become the latest player to visit the family house of the late winger, Christian Atsu.

The Accra Hearts of Oak deputy captain who once shared a dressing room with Christian Atsu paid a visit to the family house to offer his condolences on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Samuel Inkoom was accompanied by his wife Omega and the two signed the book of condolence opened for the late footballer.

The couple also spent some time with Christian Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam before taking their leave.

Both Samuel Inkoom and Christian Atsu were part of the Black Stars squad that participated in Ghana's third appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

Background

Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment more than a week after a devastating earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

The one-week observation of Christian Atsu has been scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Accra.

Before his demise, Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments.

In all, Christian Atsu made 65 appearances and scored 9 goals for the Black Stars from 2012-2019.

Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below









JE/

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
Related Articles: