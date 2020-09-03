Sports News

Samuel Inkoom backs Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori to shine at any club in South Africa

Richard Ofori, Maritzburg Goalkeeper

Ghanaian international defender Samuel Inkoom is optimistic Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori will shine at any club he plays in South Africa.

For some time now, Ofori has attracted interest from giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, following his progress at Maritzburg United.



The 26-year-old has been one of the best shot stoppers in the South African top-flight since his arrival in 2017.



Ofori has just a year remaining on his contract with the Team of Choice.



"For me, Ofori has been one of the young talents and now he is growing big time in terms of football. Ofori is now Ghana number one goalkeeper and he has so much experience and is good with the ball with both hands and legs," Inkoom told Soccer Laduma.

Inkoom says he wouldn't be surprised to see the Ghana number one playing in any of the top sides in South Africa.



"If Ofori was playing for one of the top clubs in South Africa that wouldn’t be a problem for me. He has everything. He is Ghana number one, don’t forget.



"He is improving a lot and for me it will be phenomenal if one of the big clubs in South Africa goes for him, because he’s doing very well and is making Ghana proud both for the national team and the club side.



"He is a guy that I talk to a lot. I call him and I advise him and he is humble and that’s why I love him so much," Inkoom added.

