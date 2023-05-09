Samuel Inkoom blames low patronage of Ghana Premier League on poor refereeing

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has blamed the low patronage of the Ghana Premier League on poor refereeing.

Inkoom expressed his disappointment in the sub-par officiating in the League, stating that some calls are awful.



“I have to say, I am very very disappointed about the referees. Some of the decisions are very bad. We have to make the game beautiful. We want football and Ghana is a football nation. The passion is going down because some of the decisions are not good. To be honest they are uncalled for,” Inkoom stated according to classfmonline.com.

Inkoom's assertion is in reaction to Hearts' 3-2 defeat against Samartex. The referee awarded the home side a supposed offside goal.



Hearts of Oak are currently in 5th position on the table with 45 points.