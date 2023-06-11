Samuel Inkoom confident of Hearts of Oak win over Berekum Chelsea

Samuel Inkoom is confident of a Hearts of Oak win

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has expressed optimism that they were win against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The Phobians have been poor in the ongoing season and must win their final game of the season to keep their chances of staying in the Premier League.



Following their 201 home defeat against Real Tamale United last weekend, Hearts of Oak now sit 11th on the league log with 45 points.



Ahead of the game at the Golden City Park, the experienced defender is confident of a win.



“Now we have one important game in which we have to do everything for the fans but we have to work towards it.



“We are not going to take this game lightly. We have to play this game like a final game and I can also say that I have full confidence in my playing mate that we can do something that nobody can imagine," Inkoom said.

“You can see my eyes, this is the kind of job I do to feed my family, I don’t have any other job.



“I don’t want to disgrace myself and none of the players wants to disgrace himself so we have to do everything possible to win that game. I know it’s not going to be easy but nobody wants defeat so we are going there to win.



“The coach himself doesn’t want defeat, the coach wants to do something, and the players want to do something. No matter what is happening we are all together.



“We have one important game, I know the fans are not happy, I keep on begging them, this team is for them, and they have to be there for this team," he added.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.