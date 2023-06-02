1
Samuel Inkoom details his crucial role in Mohammed Salah’s move to FC Basel

Inkoom Sallah 2023 Samuel Inkoom (left) and Mohammed Sallah (right)

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former U-20 World Cup winner Samuel Inkoom has disclosed how he played a key role in ensuring Egyptian star Mohammed Sallah joined Swiss club FC Basel.

Inkoom, 34, signed for Basel in the 2009/10 campaign from Asante Kotoko on a three-year deal after his remarkable campaign with the Black Satellites in Egypt.

The Hearts of Oak man spent 18 months with the club, made a total of 74 appearances for Basel and scored just two goals.

He won the Swiss Super League and Swiss Cup in his debut season.

According to Inkoom, he recommended Sallah to FC Basel after he spoke to him in Egypt while the latter played for Egyptian side Petrojet.

"I used to wear jersey no 22 with the Black Stars in Egypt while he played for Petrojet together with Eric bekoe where we trained n Egypt. I was there with our sporting director because we had a UEFA Champions League game with Bayern Munich a day after. He did not train but his swiftness caught the attention of our director who requested I speak to him and I did exactly that", he told Peace FM Sports.

Inkoom added that, Sallah expressed desire to play in Europe and gladly accepted to move to Switzerland to join Basel.

Sallah joined Basel in the 2012/13 season, played 47 matches and scored 9 goals in his two-year stint with the Bebbis.

He ended his two-year stay with successive league titles.

