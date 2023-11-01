Samuel Inkoom eyes Asante Kotoko return before retiring

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom has revealed his desire to return to his former club, Asante Kotoko, before hanging up his boots.

Inkoom is currently unattached after leaving Hearts of Oak at the end of last season.



The 34-year-old recently launched his football agency, the S-Inkoom Football Management Agency, as he plans for life after football.



Before retiring, the veteran defender has one more wish to fulfill.



“I have always said that I will play for Kotoko again before I retire. It is my wish. I signed one year with Hearts and now the contract has ended. But I wish to play for Kotoko again before I quit the game,” he said on Fox FM.

Inkoom played for Asante Kotoko and was part of the 2008 team that won the Ghana Premier League.



He later left to join Swiss giants, FC Basel, where he won the two league titles and the Swiss Cup.



With the national teams of Ghana, he won the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup with the Black Satellites.