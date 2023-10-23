Samuel Inkoom joins Kwame Despite, Ofori Sarpong, Sammy Kuffour, others for football match

Sammy Kuffuor, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Samuel Inkoom

Former Ghanaian footballer Samuel Inkoom joined members of the East Legon Executives Club for a football match on Saturday, October 22, 2023.

The match was held at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, where members regularly hold their fitness training sessions.



Sammy Kuffuor, a member of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, was one of the notable figures who participated in the match.



After the game, Inkoom had the chance to meet with business magnates Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.



Inkoom expressed his delight at meeting the business executives on social media after the match. The former player stated, "I joined my fathers and big brothers this morning for a fitness session at East Legon Executive Fitness Club, and had fantastic interactions with the Ghanaian entrepreneur and a philanthropist, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite."



He added, "Surrounded by business titans who understand that success isn't just about deals, but also about health and fitness. Grateful for the insightful morning with these remarkable individuals."

The East Legon Executive Fitness Club is made up of the rich elites and older residents of East Legon.



The club regularly hosts fitness sessions to stay fit and promote healthy living.





