Samuel Inkoom named in Georgian league Team of the Week

Ghanaian international and FC Samtredia defender, Samuel Inkoom has been named in Georgian Erovnuli Liga Team Of The week after a great performance in his team's 1 - 1 draw against FC Dila Gori.
The Black Stars defender's exceptional performance earned the attention of the league's technical committee that added him to the team of the week.
The 31-year-old right-back has been absent from Black Stars of Ghana squad since 2014 after his 44th appearance but now focusing on his career at club career.
Samuel Inkoom's performance in their 1 - 1 draw against FC Dila over the weekend is further proof of his impressive form.
The Ghanaian right-back has vowed to fight his back into the national team with a series of stupendous displays.
