Samuel Inkoom reveals reason for joining Georgian side Torpedo

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom [R]

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has disclosed that the history of Torpedo Kutaisi influences his decision to sign for the club.

The 31-year-old penned a six-month contract with Torpedo with the option of extending for a year after leaving rivals Samtredia.



"When I received the offer from Kutaisi, I decided to return after consulting with my manager. Kutaisi "Torpedo" is a historical and title club with outstanding fans. The history of the club and the past played a big role in my coming here. I have loved your country for one year and I wanted to return," Samuel Inkoom told Georgia's First Channel.



Torpedo are four times the champions of Georgia and have also won the FA Cup four times with two Super Cup trophies.



"I have signed a contract for six months and it envisages a one-year extension. This year, Kutaisi "Torpedo" started preparations late and we have to work hard to fulfil the set tasks,” he added.

“I really want the restrictions to be lifted and we to play against the background of the shouts of Kutaisi fans. Football is made for people and I hope so.



"We will win the victories of this historic club in front of full stands," concluded Inkoom.



Kutais is Inkoom's 13th club in a professional career which began at Sekondi Hasaacas in 2008. He has played for the likes of Asante Kotoko Bastia, Dnipro, Antalyaspor and D.C United in the United States.



Inkoom, 31, is best remembered for his excellent performance at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which Ghana won.