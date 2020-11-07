Samuel Inkoom scores for FC Samtredia in 2-0 win against Merani Tbilisi

Ghana international Samuel Inkoom

Ghana international Samuel Inkoom scored for his FC Samtredia outfit on Wednesday when the team posted a 2-0 win over Merani Tbilisi.

The two clubs were in action at the Erosi Manjgaladze Stadium in the Georgina Erovnuli Liga to battle for 3 points on Matchday 15.



Playing as the home team, FC Samtredia put up an outstanding performance that started right from the blast of the whistle for the first half.



In the 4th minute, the team broke the deadlock through an equalizer from Strahinja Paviši?.

Later in the game, a lively Samuel Inkoom registered his name on the scoresheet after daring into the area of the opposition.



With an assist from Nathan Junior, the former Black Stars full-back slotted his effort into the back of the net as he sealed a 2-0 win for his team over Merani Tbilisi.