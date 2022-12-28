0
Samuel Inkoom set for Hearts of Oak contract extension

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are set to reward defender Samuel Inkoom with a fresh contract, according to Asempa FM’s SportsNite Leaks.

Inkoom, 33, joined the Phobians during the second half of last season and helped the Phobians to retain their MTN FA Cup crown.

Enoch Worlanyo of Asempa FM has reported that Inkoom would be handed a one-year contract extension by the Phobians who have been impressed with his performance.

Inkoom is undoubtedly the most experienced player on the Ghanaian local front and the Phobians would love to keep him in their folds for the next year.

