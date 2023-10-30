Samuel Inkoom sets up football agency

Samuel Inkoom with some of the high profile dignitaries who attended the launch

Former Ghanaian footballer, Samuel Inkoom has launched the S-Inkoom Football Management Agency (SIFMA) in a bid to transform the fortunes of young Ghanaian players.

This initiative, inspired by Inkoom' 's own experience of a one-year ban due to a contract dispute during his playing career, aims to redefine the landscape for emerging talents in Ghana.



SIFMA's core mission includes talent discovery, player management, contract negotiations, and the holistic development of young prospects.



At the launch event held in Accra when, Inkoom stressed the vital importance of understanding contracts before signing them, drawing from his personal journey as an example.



He urged young Ghanaian footballers to seek legal advice and comprehend the implications of their contracts, a central message in SIFMA's philosophy.



SIFMA has already welcomed its first group of players and is preparing to scout for new talents in tournaments across the nation.

Inkoom's vision extends beyond individual success, as he aspires to see his players representing Ghana and achieving victories in prestigious campaigns.



Anthony Baffoe, the General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) who graced the event, encouraged SIFMA to prioritize player development over financial gains.



He emphasized the potential consequences of solely selecting the highest-bidding club, and applauded the agency's dedication to nurturing local talent and preparing them for global recognition, aligning with the PFAG's vision for Ghanaian football.



