Samuel Kwasi Fabin retains Black Meteors coaching job

Coach Samuel Kwasi Fabin

Samuel Kwasi Fabin will continue to be the head trainer of the Olympic team, Black Meteors after receiving the nod to continue his job as coach of the side.

The former Aduana Football Club coach has been in charge of the team since 2019. Samuel Fabin, a CAF License A certificate holder previously worked as coach of the Black Starlets, male U-17 national team.



Joining the technical team is former Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi. The Hasaacas Ladies head trainer replaces Akakpo Patron as an Assistant Coach.



Former Asante Kotoko captain Godwin Ablordey has also been drafted in as one of the two Assistants to work with Samuel Fabin.



Ghana will host the 2023 African Games and as a result, the Executive Council sees the need to strengthen the technical team to deliver the host and win agenda.



They have the mandate of the Executive Council to play host to the rest of Africa and to ensure that Ghana wins the trophy.

Black Meteors Technical team:



Paa Kwasi Fabin – Head Coach



Yussif Basigi – Assistant Coach



Godwin Ablordey – Assistant Coach



Cudjoe Addo – Goalkeepers Trainer

Dr. Christopher Adomako – Team Doctor



Anum George Amassah – Masseur



Ablade Kumah – Welfare Officer



Emmanuel Opoku – Equipment Officer