Samuel Mensah scores to help Ostersunds FK progress in Swedish Cup

Sat, 17 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Samuel Mensah scored for Ostersunds FK in their 4-2 win at Nyköping on Friday in the Swedish Cup second round.
The 31-year-old found the back of the net in the 49th minute to give the visitors the comfortable 3-0 lead.
Mensiro recently signed a new three-year contract with Ostersunds FK.
This was after Nebiyou Perry had opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Jerrell Sellars doubling the lead on 44 minutes.
Nyköping pulled two back through Emanuel Arvidsson and Alexander Alp.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Abraham Frimpong names Essien & Silva as his role models
- Baba Rahman to stay at Chelsea after move to Middlesbrough hit snag on Championship transfer deadline day
- 'Arsenal lacked a player of that profile' - Suarez tips Partey to shine
- 'I could only eat rice and chicken'- Michael Essien opens up on settling down in France
- Playing for Kotoko will be the biggest day of my life - Frimpong
- Read all related articles