Samuel Obeng climbs off the bench to score winner as SD Huesca beat Alcorcon

Former Ghana youth star Samuel Obeng Gyabaa

Former Ghana youth star Samuel Obeng Gyabaa scored a late goal to propel SD Huesca to victory against Alcorcon in the Spanish La Liga 2.

The former Black Meteors striker scored the only goal of the match at the Estadio El Alcoraz as Huesca triumphed with a 1-0 win in the end.



Obeng Gyabaa was introduced in the game in the 73th minute, taking the place of Spain international Eladio Zorrilla.



The former Ghana U23 forward made the difference in the game after netting the match-winner for Huesca in additional time after he was set up by 22Iker Kortajarena.

Huesca are 16th on the league log with 27 points after 25 matches into the campaign.



The 24-year-old has scored five goals in 24 appearances for Huesca across competitions.