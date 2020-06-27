Sports News

Samuel Obeng features for Real Oviedo in stalemate against Fuenlabrada

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng featured for Real Oviedo in their 0-0 draw against Fuenlabrada in the Spanish Segunda B.

The 23-year-old was handed a starting berth and lasted 57 minutes as Oviedo failed to make the home advantage count.



The Ghana Under-23 forward, who scored on the resumption of football last week, put up a decent display.

Manager Cuco Zidana, who is a huge admirer of the talented Ghanaian, opted to replace him with Borja Sánchez.



The Ghanaian forward has scored four goals so far in 13 appearances for his side this term.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.