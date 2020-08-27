Sports News

Samuel Obeng on target in Real Oviedo’s first pre-season game

Samuel Obeng in action for his side

Ghana youth star Samuel Obeng found the back of the net in Real Oviedo’s first pre-season game against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

The attacker scored in the 2-2 stalemate against the La Liga club.



Aside from scoring, Obeng was Oviedo's best player on the pitch with his performance impressing manager José Ángel Ziganda.

The 23-year-old was offered a new three-year contract this summer after excelling last season in the Segunda División.



He featured in 37 games and was involved in seven goals.

