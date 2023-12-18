Samuel Obeng scores for Huesca in defeat against Levante

Former Ghana youth forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa

Former Ghana youth forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa registered his name on the scoresheet for SD Huesca in defeat against Levante in the Spanish La Liga 2.

The former Black Meteors striker played full throttle when his outfit succumbed to a 2-1 away defeat to Levante in the week 20 fixture.



Obeng Gyabaa delivered an outstanding performance but it was not enough to save his side from defeat at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.



Levante shot into the lead one minute into the clash through Ángel Algobia before Carlos Álvarez sealed victory for the host before the halftime break.

The Ghanaian international grabbed the consolation goal for Huesca two minutes into the second half of the much-anticipated clash on Sunday.



The 26-year-old Ghanaian attacker has now scored three goals in 17 appearances so far this season.