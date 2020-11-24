Samuel Obeng set to start for Real Oviedo after missing three consecutive games

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng is expected to be given a starting sport at Real Oviedo as they prepare for a Spanish second-tier league clash against Lugo.
Obeng was left out of the side's last three games due to the coach favoring other players. Currently, Real Oviedo striker Blanco Leschuk has been suspended leaving Obeng the chance to impress.
The 23-year-old has made 13 appearances in the league this season and found the net on two occasions. He started the team's first five games but the arrival of Leschuk changed the outlook.
Obeng joined Real Oviedo in August 2020 from fellow Spanish side Oviedo Vetusta.
