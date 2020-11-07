Samuel Owusu eyes AFCON with Black Stars

Owusu wants to win AFCON with Black Stars

Ghanaian winger Samuel Kwame Owusu says winning the Africa Cup of Nations is a long-cherished ambition.

The 24-year-old who plays for Al Ahli Jeddah on loan from Al-Fayha, last month, scored his first international goal for Ghana in a 5-1 win against Asian Champions Qatar, in Antalya, Turkey.



Owusu made his Ghana debut in June 2019, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to Namibia.



He was part of the AFCON 2019 squad for Ghana that had a disappointing tournament following elimination at the hands of Tunisia.



The situation prolonged Ghana’s wait for the AFCON title, with the last coming in 1982.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanafa.org Owusu said “For me as a player, I want to be at the AFCON to see whether we can bring the cup back to Ghana.



Ghana’s next assignment is against Sudan as part of AFCON 2021 double-header.



Owusu wants to focus on this immediate task and ensure Ghana secures qualification to the tournament next year.



“For now I think we have to beat Sudan in Ghana because we have already taken the first 6 points. Scoring Sudan in Ghana will ginger us to qualify for the AFCON. For now, my concentration is to qualify for the AFCON first,” he noted