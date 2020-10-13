Samuel Owusu full of joy after scoring first Ghana goal

Ghanaian winger, Samuel Owusu

Al-Fayha FC winger Samuel Owusu is full of excitement after netting his very first goal for Ghana on Monday against Qatar.

The Black Stars mauled the Asian champions 5-1 at the Titanic Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey in an international friendly.



Owusu who was making his 7th appearance as a Black Stars player scored the 3rd goal of the fixture after connecting a pass from Thomas Partey.



"I always want to score a goal when I get the chance to play so I was much excited to have scored today," he told Nhyira FM.



"I am also delighted to score for the Black Stars for the very first time. Scoring my first Ghana goal under a new coach is also a major boost for me.

"I think the coach will be content with my performance and will have some confidence in me going forward and that's very refreshing."



The 24-year-old made his Ghana debut on 25 June 2019 at the Africa Cup of Nations in a 2-2 draw against Benin in Egypt.



Owusu is currently being chased by Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG following an impressive season in the Saudi Arabia top-flight.



UAE side Al Ain and Al Ahli Jeddah are also interested in the highly rated winger.