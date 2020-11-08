Samuel Owusu makes Saudi Pro League Team of the Week

Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu

Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu has been named in the Saudi Pro League Team of the Week following his outstanding performances on Saturday.

Owusu netted his first goal for his new club Al Ahli Jeddah as they beat Al Ain FC 4-3 in Saudi Arabia top-flight.



The 24-year-old scored the match-winner in the 65th minute after beautifully finishing off a pass from Alexandru Ionut Mitrita.



Omar Al Soma scored a hat trick in the first half with the hosts levelling matters through Saphir Taider, Amadou Moutari and Hassan Al Harbi.

Owusu joined the Saudi Arabia giants on 25 October 2020 on loan from Al Fayha SC.



He has since played three matches and scored once in all competitions for Al Ahli.