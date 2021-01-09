Samuel Owusu provides assist for Al-Ahli in 3-1 defeat against Al-Qadisiyah

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu provided an assist for Al-Ahli Saudi’s goal on Friday afternoon when the team suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Qadisiyah.

The diminutive attacker earned a starting role today when his team visited the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium to face off with the matchday 12 opponent of the ongoing 2020/2021 Saudi Pro League season.



Unfortunately for his team, they were overpowered by a determined Al-Qadisiyah side that fought for the maximum points.



On the matchday, goals from Danilo Asprilla and Hamad Al Yami handed the home team a 2-goal lead at the end of the first half.

Although Al Ahli came in strong after the break, Al-Qadisiyah stayed compact at the back before going on to equalize again in the 76th minute through a strike from Hassan Al-Amri.



With the game heading towards a humiliating defeat, Samuel Owusu displayed an impressive performance in the final minutes of the game.



The Black Stars asset in the 88th minute assisted Abdulrahman Ghareeb to score a consolation goal for Al-Ahli with the game eventually ending 3-1 in favour of the hosts.