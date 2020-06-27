Sports News

Samuel Owusu returns to Al Fayha training ahead Saudi Pro League resumption

Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu has returned to training with his Al Fayha teammates ahead of the resumption of the Saudi Pro League.

The pacy winger took part in the group training after going through the necessary Coronavirus protocols.



The Saudi Pro League returns next month after a three-month hiatus following the outbreak of coronavirus globally.



Owusu has been a standout performer for the Saudi side since joining them from the Serbian side FC Cuckaricki.



The 24-year old has netted 5 goals in 20 matches and hopes to play an even more vital role in the rest of the campaign.

"It feels good to be back on the turf once again. It has been easy without football in the last two to three months," Owusu told Kickgh.com.



"I'm happy to see them [teammates]. We were training at our homes during the lockdown under the supervision of our coaches"



"Our aim to finish well after the season hasn't changed. Everyone should stay safe because the Coronavirus is real'' he concluded.

