Sports News

Samuel Owusu's strikes for Al-Fayha against Al-Shabab

Winger, Samuel Owusu was on target

Ghanaian winger Samuel Owusu continued his impressive run of form with a goal for Al Fahya in their 1-1 draw at home to Al-Shabab in the Saudi top-flight league on Friday.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring after 34 minutes with a solo effort Colombian Danilo Moreno pulled parity on 57 minute.



The pacy wideman impressed again with his enviable work ethic as the visitors struggled to contain his trickery and pace.



The Ghanaian international was replaced on the full stroke of full time as the host failed to make home advantage count.



Owusu has been a key cog of the Saudi Pro League side since joining where he has consistently shone an improved performance.

The winger has now scored seven goals in 24 appearances and contributed several assists.



Al Fahya lie 11th on the table with 28 points from 25 games.





#Video



Blacks Stars Winger Samuel Owusu 31st minutes goal earn Al Feiha a one point against Al Shabab after losing their First two games since the Restart of the Saudi Super League @Samuelowusukwa @Ghanasoccernet @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/gzsGGB754A — #KudusDream (@PedroJrGh) August 14, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.