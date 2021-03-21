Samuel Owusu scores in Al Fayha heavy win over Ohod Club

Sun, 21 Mar 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Ghana international winger Samuel Owusu was on target when Al Fayha wallops Ohod Club on Sunday in the Saudi Division One.
Al Fayha recorded a 5-2 resounding victory over Ohod at the King Salman Sport City Stadium.
Nigerian forward Tunde Adeniji netted a hattrick before Owusu added another goal in the 60th minute.
Talal Majrashi completed the routing nine minutes later.
Al Fayha are currently lying 2nd on the league standings as they seek for promotion to the Saudi Premier League next season.
Source: Football Ghana
Related Articles:
- Majeed Ashimeru returns to Anderlecht squad for Zulte-Waregem clash
- Mahatma Otoo scores match winner for Balikesirspor against Umraniyespor
- Don't expect to play every game at Arsenal - Ex-Barcelona midfielder Mendieta tells Partey
- Elvis Sakyi helps Maccabi Petah Tikva secure Europa League play-offs spot
- We are all the same regardless of skin colour- Gerald Asamoah speaks about racism
- Read all related articles