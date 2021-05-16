Samuel Owusu secures Saudi pro league promotion with Al Fayha

Sun, 16 May 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana winger Samuel Owusu starred as Al Fayha secured a quick return to the Saudi Pro League after a 2-0 victory over Al Nadha.
The tricky winger returned to Al Fayha in the winter transfer window after a successful loan spell with giants Al Ahli.
His comeback has been key to Al Fayha's top-flight promotion with three games remaining.
Al Fayha lie second on the table with 79 points, scoring automatic qualification.
Owusu has influential in Al Fayha's run of five successive victories in the Saudi Division One league.
The 26-year-old has netted three goals in ten matches since returning to Al Fayha.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- Daniel Amartey accused of being disrespectful after throwing away Chelsea's pennant
- Bernard Mensah clinches Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas
- Daniel Amartey wins FA Cup at Wembley with Leicester City
- I’m very disappointed and worried - Annor Walker reacts to Aduana Stars defeat
- ‘It took me by surprise’ – Michael Essien on Lampard becoming a manager
- Read all related articles