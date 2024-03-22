Sports

Samuel Takyi beats South African boxer to reach final of 2023 African Games

Samuel Takyi Boxer Ghana’s Olympic medallist, Samuel Takyi

Fri, 22 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Olympic medallist, Samuel Takyi has made it to the finals of the boxing competition at the 2023 African Games after beating South African boxer, Paul John Masamba in a semi-final bout on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Samuel Takyi scored a unanimous victory to round up his opponent (meaning) after seeing through all three rounds in the fight.

Masamba who is an IBA champion (what is IBA) proved a tricky opponent for the Ghanaian boxer who had to navigate the fight with utmost focus, bravery and skill.

A combination of jabs and shots on the head ensured Takyi earned maximum points in the fight.

The boxer scored an overwhelming 5-0 win over his opponent to sail through to the final.

Samuel Takyi who won bronze for Ghana at the last tournament in Morocco is hoping to win a gold medal this time.

He will square it off with Zambia's Emmanuel Katema in the final on Friday, March 22, 2024.

JNA/EK

