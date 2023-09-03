Samuel Takyi demands Akufo-Addo's US$20,000 promise before 2024 Olympics participation - GBF president

Olympic bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi has declared that he would only compete for Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo fulfils his promise to hand him US$20,000 for winning a medal at the last Olympic Games.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi etched his name as the 3rd Ghanaian in history to win a bronze medal for Ghana at the Summer Games after nearly three decades.



As a sign of appreciation for his hard work, President Akufo-Addo promised to gift the young boxer US$20,000.



However, three years after the promise was made, it appears that Samuel Takyi is yet to receive the full amount and other rewards.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Bernard Quartey stated that Samuel Takyi wanted some promises made to him fulfilled before he would represent Ghana at the next Olympic Games.



He also disclosed that the boxer demanded to be placed on an Olympic scholarship fund before he represented the country at the Games.



In the interview with GhanaWeb on why Samuel Takyi was not part of Ghana’s armature boxing team for the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers, Bernard Quartey said “Initially he came to me that he wanted to be part of the team but he came with conditionalities that if he is able to join this is what he expects the federation to do.

“He was also demanding the money that was pledged by the president [Akufo-Addo] is US$20,000 which was supposed to be used as a developmental fee for him.



“Secondly, he demanded that before he joined the team, he should be given an Olympic scholarship. These are the conditions he demanded but we don’t have the power to dictate it. He is welcome to join but not with conditionalities,” the GBF president said.



According to the GBF president, Ghana’s coach, Ofori Asare decided to drop Samuel Takyi since the boxer was not mentally ready to fight for Ghana.



“Looking at the situation, the coach thought it wise that he was not prepared psychologically. We are going with this team and if someone in his weight qualifies it means we have to find another weight for him at the next qualifies,” he said.

The Black Bombers will travel to Dakar, Senegal for the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers which starts on September 9, 2023.



