Samuel Takyi finally returns to Black Bombers for 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

Olympic Bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi has finally returned to the national amateur boxing team, (Black Bombers) to begin preparation for the 2024 World Olympic Games qualifiers in Italy next year.

The 22-year-old who switched from amateur boxing to professional was left out of the Black Bombers squad for Africa’s qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.



Although Samuel Takyi had expressed his desire to return to the team, he was excluded as a result of some demands which he wanted to be met before taking part in the 2024 Olympic Games for Ghana.



However, following Ghana’s abysmal performance at the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics, Samuel Takyi has made a U-turn and is ready to battle for Ghana.



The boxer who wants to win gold for Ghana at the next Summer Games was spotted at the team's training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking in an interview the boxer said he believes in his talent and wants more corporate bodies to sponsor the team to achieve success in their qualifiers.

"We need more help in the team, we need sponsorships from the big companies in Ghana like Special Ice, Rush Energy Drink, MTN, and others we should be in camp to early before the Games. I must thank the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the GOC for their support" he said.



The rejuvenated Black Bombers began training on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium where the boxers reported to the Technical Team led by Coach Dr. Ofori Asare.







