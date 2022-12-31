Samuel Takyi not fit to fight for National Lightweight title

Boxer, Samuel Takyi

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Olympic Games 2020 Bronze Medalist, Samuel Takyi aka the Ring Warrior is not medically and physically fit to fight Victor Kuwornu for the National Lightweight Championship.

The bout which was supposed to happen on Friday, December 30th, 2022 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra has been postponed to February 2023.



Manager of the Ring Warrior, Samuel Takyi said the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medalist complained of headache and body pains a few days to the fight and when they went to see the doctor, they were advised to rest for a while, hence rescheduling the title fight.



He dismissed rumours that Takyi is afraid to fight the boxer from the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town and promised a showdown in the month of love.

Coach Carl Lokko, head trainer of the Bronx Gym has accepted the postponement of the fight and promised to give Samuel Takyi a good memorable fight.



President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr. Abraham Neequaye commended Bazooka Management and Promotions for their humility and adherence to the rules and regulations of the Authority.



He promised to support them to put out their programmes.