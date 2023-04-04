Samuel Takyi's Olympic dream in doubt as 'beef' with Ike Quartey's Bazooka Promotions intensifies

Samuel Takyi and Ike Quartey

Samuel Takyi’s hopes of winning gold at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris could be on the rocks due to serious issues with his managers.

Takyi, who captured the bronze at the most recent summer Olympics and is 3-0 (3 KOs) as a professional, has expressed his desire to compete at Paris 2024.



However, in order to participate in the Olympics again, the lightweight prospect requires clearance from his promoter and manager, Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate, an outfit founded by Ghana boxing legend Ike “Bazooka” Quartey. Current contractual disagreements between the two could put Takyi’s plan on hold if they are not able to come to a compromise in time.



“He said he wants to compete at the Olympics in Paris but he should know that he has a contract with us and needs clearance from us,” said Clement Quartey, CEO of Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate in an interview with BoxingAfrica.com.



“Takyi wants out of the contract with us and we are willing to meet whoever would meet the demands to pay his buyout clause.”



Takyi and his management have been at loggerheads for some time now despite having a three-year contract. The animus led to Takyi dropping the aforementioned Quartey as his trainer and re-enlisting his amateur coach, Kwasi Ofori Asare.

“He has refused to pick up my calls but I hear he has been telling people that he doesn’t want to train with me anymore,” said Quartey to BoxingAfrica.com.



“I don’t have a problem with that but I want to advise him to be careful not to waste his talent due to some of these decisions.”



Meanwhile, sources close to the boxer have told BoxingAfrica.com that the 22-year-old informed Bazooka Promotions of his desire to sever ties and join newly registered African Warriors Promotions.



Meetings have been held by both parties in an effort to find an amicable termination of the contract and allow Takyi to move on with his career.



When BoxingAfrica.com contacted Bazooka Promotions, the CEO confirmed said meetings but noted that African Warriors Promotions were yet to agree to their financial demands which would allow them to take over the managerial and promotional obligation of Takyi.

“If a boxer doesn’t want to work with you, it is best you allow him to leave because you can’t force it,” said Clement Quartey.



“We are just waiting for them to pay us our due so we can terminate the contract and allow them to take over but there hasn’t been any agreement.”



Takyi’s pro career has stalled since last August, when he knocked out Samuel Moses in Moses’ native Nigeria. Much was expected of the talented Ghanaian after he ended Ghana’s 29-year Olympic medal drought with an impressive run at the Tokyo Games.



Takyi’s brewing issues with his management boiled over when he pulled out of a scheduled national lightweight championship bout with Victor Kuwornu last December due to an injury many believe was feigned.



Earlier this month, the pro fighter spoke of his desire to captain the Ghanaian national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers, to the Olympics next year. In 2016, the International Boxing Association (IBA) ruled to allow professional fighters in the Olympics. Takyi believes his prior Olympic experience better positions him to capture gold at the 2024 Games in Paris.

“I will always love to have him in my team at the Olympics next year but he has to demonstrate his capabilities to get the nod ahead of others,” Kwasi Ofori Asare, trainer of Black Bombers told BoxingAfrica.com.



“We don’t have to restrict the conversation to him being experienced so he needs an automatic pass because it would mean we disallow other deserving boxers.”



Coach Asare’s comments were corroborated by Bernard Quartey, president of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), the statutory body in charge of amateur boxing in the country.



The GBF boss believes everyone must be given the opportunity to qualify for the Olympics through qualifiers which start with a National Individual Championship.



“Takyi is experienced but we can’t say he should walk into the team because he won bronze at the last Olympic Games because others have stepped up in his absence.

“If he wants to go to the Olympics then he has to beat the people in his division to get the nod. As you know, Joseph Commey replaced him at the Commonwealth Games and won silver so we have to be careful not to deny other good fighters the opportunity at the Olympics,” Bernard told BoxingAfrica.com.



Ultimately, Takyi must first resolve his issues with management before he can even consider returning to the Olympics.