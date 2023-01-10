Samuel Takyi's national lightweight title fight rescheduled for February

Olympic bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi

Young Ghanaian pugilist Samuel Takyi has been rescheduled for his first title fight in February against Victor Kuwornu for the national lightweight championship title.

The Olympic bronze medalist was expected to fight in December but the fight was postponed due to ill health.



According to Bazooka Promotions, their boxer would be fully fit for the bout hopefully in February when he mounts the ring.



“I am very open to making the fight happen in February because I believe he will be fit by then to be in the ring,” said Clement Quartey, manager of Takyi.



“We had to go ahead with the show without the headline bout because Takyi fell sick and we could not take chances.

“The fight is something that everyone wants to see so we are committed to ensuring that the best fights happen,” he gave an assurance.



Samuel Takyi became the 3rd Ghanaian in history to win a bronze medal at the Olympic Games.



Since turning professional, the boxer has won three fights and is already looking forward to his first title fight.



JNA/BOG